Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSE TER traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

