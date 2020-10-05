Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $2.90. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $144.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

