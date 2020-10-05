Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 1,904,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,932. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

