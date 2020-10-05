TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in TTEC by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. 102,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,548. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

