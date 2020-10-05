Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $80.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,136 shares of company stock worth $12,314,588. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of RARE traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. 318,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,266. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

