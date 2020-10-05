United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday.

UUGRY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 11,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,608. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

