Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $69.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Upland Software posted sales of $55.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $277.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $279.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $286.36 million, with estimates ranging from $280.43 million to $294.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Upland Software stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 237,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,419. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

