US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 219,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $444.94 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.24.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.