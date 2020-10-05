US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 219,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $444.94 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.24.
In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.