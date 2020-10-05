Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Receives $9.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE:VLY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

