Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $496,449.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,847. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. 239,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

