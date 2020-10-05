Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Wabtec reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of WAB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 693,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Wabtec by 419.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

