Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,535. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $690.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 689,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.