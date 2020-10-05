Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 345,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,395. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

