Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Youdao stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.56. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $88.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

