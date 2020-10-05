Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.81. 162,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $184.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

