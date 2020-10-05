Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $163.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.64 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $217.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $678.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.05 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $822.52 million, with estimates ranging from $803.27 million to $850.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN remained flat at $$57.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

