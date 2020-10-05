Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.28). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE ERJ remained flat at $$4.56 during midday trading on Monday. 87,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

