Zacks: Analysts Expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to Post $2.38 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.59. Clorox reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,826. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

