Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). IntriCon reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. 51,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.98.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

