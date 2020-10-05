Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.19. 15,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.