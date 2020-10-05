Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.54. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $343.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.