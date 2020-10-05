Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Stryker posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

Stryker stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 920,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,112. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $194,038,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after buying an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

