Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Wabtec posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wabtec.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

WAB traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 693,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Wabtec by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Wabtec by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Wabtec by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabtec (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.