$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 671,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,578. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.