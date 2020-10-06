$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.49 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $23.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $24.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.03 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,244,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,052. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

