Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Up 10%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 3,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

