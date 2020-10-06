Adept4 (LON:AD4) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4) shares rose 22.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 5,969,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 1,357,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

About Adept4 (LON:AD4)

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adept4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.