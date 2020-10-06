Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.02 ($16.49) and last traded at €13.96 ($16.42). 8,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.86 ($16.31).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.54. The stock has a market cap of $987.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

