AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Shares Up 2.5%

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.96 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 458,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 188,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.