Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently:

9/30/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.10 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 39,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

