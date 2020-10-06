Apex Price Reaches $0.0067 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $57,657.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

