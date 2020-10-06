Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $44.55 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. Ardor has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

