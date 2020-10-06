Argentum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

