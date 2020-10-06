Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 994,900%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price shot up 994,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

