Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,332,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

