Beowulf Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $123,898.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00257444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00080352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.01492559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00152765 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,100 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

