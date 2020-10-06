BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Shares Down 93.8%

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) shares fell 93.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 1,206,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 183,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.11 ($0.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

