Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Shares Down 6.9%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26). 3,818,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,914% from the average session volume of 95,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.78.

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

