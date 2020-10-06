Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $27.33 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.33 or 0.00258626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and $502.33 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.01497040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

