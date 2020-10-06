Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $590.47 million and $515.65 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.63 or 0.04695036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002005 BTC.

