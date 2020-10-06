Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.63 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $75.63 million and $106,529.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $168.06 or 0.01588230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00665171 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004330 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

