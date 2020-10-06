Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $218.73

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $218.73 or 0.02067099 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Bleutrade, WazirX and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,581.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00557190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013057 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,537,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Liquid, Tidex, Bitsane, bitFlyer, Negocie Coins, Zaif, Upbit, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Exrates, BitBay, HBUS, Bitstamp, Indodax, Livecoin, OKEx, RightBTC, Braziliex, BitMarket, DSX, Mercado Bitcoin, BigONE, Cryptomate, Bitso, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Kuna, Buda, CoinFalcon, ACX, Bisq, Koinex, YoBit, Iquant, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, OKCoin International, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, WEX, Korbit, Coinroom, Mercatox, Allcoin, CoinEx, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Bithumb, BTCC, BTC Trade UA, Bitinka, Ovis, Crex24, BitForex, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Koineks, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, BTC Markets, MBAex, CoinTiger, Huobi, SouthXchange, cfinex, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, Coinone, Bittylicious, Bit2C, CPDAX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, QBTC, Zebpay, ZB.COM, FCoin, DragonEX, Binance, Coinfloor, Coindeal, Gate.io, COSS, UEX, IDCM, Liqui, Coinbase Pro, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Coinhub, xBTCe, ABCC, Coinsquare, Graviex, Cryptohub, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Coinnest, TOPBTC, C2CX, BX Thailand, Koinim, Bitbank, Bitbns, GOPAX, Poloniex, CEX.IO, Cryptopia, Coinbe, B2BX, EXX, Kraken, Bibox and QuadrigaCX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.