Bitcoin Gold Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $133.31 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.61 or 0.00071962 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TDAX, OKEx and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00575145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, SouthXchange, Exmo, Vebitcoin, DSX, Indodax, Koineks, Exrates, BitMarket, Zebpay, Coinone, Binance, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Braziliex, C2CX, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Negocie Coins, Bitfinex, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, YoBit, Huobi, Graviex, BitBay, HitBTC, Bitsane, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, CEX.IO, TDAX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitlish, Ovis and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.