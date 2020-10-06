Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 1%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) shares were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 211,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,058,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Get Bluebird Merchant Ventures alerts:

In other news, insider Colin Patterson bought 626,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,534.98 ($16,379.17).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.