Blur (BLUR) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Blur has a market capitalization of $64,786.45 and $35,696.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00258636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.01497940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00154767 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,355,631 coins and its circulating supply is 5,995,631 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.