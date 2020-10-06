BTC Lite Hits Market Capitalization of $45,534.39 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $45,534.39 and $159.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.67 or 0.04730585 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

