Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,370.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $29,370.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00971465 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

