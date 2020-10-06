Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. Cardano has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024772 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01279094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Binance, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Coinnest, OTCBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

