Cardano (ADA) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024772 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01279094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017192 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Bithumb, Exmo, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, ABCC, OTCBTC, OKEx, Coinbe, Bitbns, Huobi, ZB.COM, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

