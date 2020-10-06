Ccore (CCO) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market cap of $5,736.84 and $12.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

